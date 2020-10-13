UVM’s Daniel Giddens ’20 signs professional deal with Swiss league

UVM men’s basketball alumni Daniel Giddens has signed a professional contract that plays in the Swiss Basketball League. The Swiss League is the country’s top tier division of basketball.

A recent graduate of the Catamount program, the six-foot-eleven center has signed with Switzerland’s Union Neuchatel.

Giddens made his professional debut in the club’s season opener this past Sunday. In his first professional game Giddens notched six points and 10 rebounds.

Giddens joined the Cats last season using his final year of NCAA eligibility after transferring from Alabama. While with the Green & Gold, Giddens started in 30 games and averaged 3.4 ppg and ranked second on the team in blocks with 18.

Daniel Giddens is the 13th player to go pro during head coach John Becker’s nine year tenure.