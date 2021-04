Sixth Rookie of the Year honor in Catamount program history

Vermont first year midfielder Daniel Pacella has been named the America East Rookie of the Year.

Pacella also earned All-Conference and All-Rookie honors. He’s the sixth Catamount in program history to be named Rookie of the Year.

Pacella has notched seven shots and recorded a season-high 110 minutes in UVM’s season opener at New Hampshire.

UVM received its second straight Rookie of the Year honor following Rasmus Tobinski in 2019.