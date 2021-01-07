UVM’s Dovar Tinling, the youngest player in college hockey

Vermont men’s hockey freshman Dovar Tinling is the youngest player in NCAA college hockey at the age of 17.

Tinling is the youngest Canadian NCAA player since Jonathan Toews and Simon Danis-Pepin in 2005-06.

In October, he was named to NHL Central Scouting’s Preliminary Players to Watch List for the NHL Draft. Tinling was also named the 2019-20 CCHL Rookie of the Year.

Dovar described his experience being the youngest to play in college hockey this season as “different”. “The first couple games I definitely noticed that the hits are a little harder. Once you get into things, I adapted to the speed and adapted to the hitting” said Tinling.

He noted that his teammates have been encouraging him every single day and they have a little more maturity on the ice.

“The guys around me have been great in practice. Push me hard day in day out, same with the coaches. I think at first it was a shock but after a couple games I got into the rhythm of things” said Tinling.

The Catamounts are currently 0-4-2 and on the hunt for its first win as they host Maine this weekend for a pair of games. Puck drop is slated for 1 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday.