UVM’s Hanna Crymble signs deal with Esperides Kallitheas

Another Catamount is going pro. UVM ’20 graduate and basketball star Hanna Crymble is continuing her basketball career in Greece.

The six-foot-three forward has signed a deal with Esperides Kallitheas of A1 Ethniki Women’s Basketball, which is the top women’s basketball league in Greece.

Crymble finished her career with the Catamoutns with 1,752 points. She was the 20th player in America East history to reach 1,750 points. Crymble is the all-time leader at UVM in free throw percentage at 84.8%

Crymble was named the America East Defensive Player of the Year during her senior season in 2019-20.

