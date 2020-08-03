UVM’s Jeff Schulman named to DI Men’s Ice Hockey Committee

Vermont Director of Athletics will begin four-year term on Sept. 1

The University of Vermont’s Director of Athletics Jeff Schulman will take on a new role next month.

Starting September 1, Schulman will join the Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee representing the Hockey East.

He begins a four-year term replacing recently-appointed Hockey East commissioner Steve Metcalf, who was named to that role in February.

Schulman has previously served on the National Collegiate Women’s Ice Hockey Committee for four years (two as chair) and was a five-year member of the Division I Women’s Soccer Committee.

UVM athletics run deep for Schulman, who was a four-year letter-winner as a defenseman on the Catamount hockey team from 1986-89.

I am extremely excited for this opportunity to join the Division I men’s committee,” Schulman said. “It is truly an honor and I look forward to the working with the other five committee members to help advance collegiate ice hockey and make the Division I Men’s Ice Hockey championship the best it can be.”

The current members of the Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee in addition to Metcalf include Mike Corbett, former hockey coach, University of Alabama Huntsville; Michael Cross, assistant athletic director, Pennsylvania State University; Mike Kemp, senior associate athletic director, University of Nebraska Omaha; Derek Schooley, head coach, Robert Morris University; and Mike Shafer, head coach, Cornell University.