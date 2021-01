UVM freshman Jessie McPherson was named Hockey East Defensive Player of the Week after a 17-save shutout in her collegiate debut Friday night against Holy Cross. The Catamounts won 4-0.

McPherson became the first Catamount freshman to notch a shutout win in her college debut since Molly Depew in October of 2014.

“She’s got a bright future ahead of her with our program” said head coach Jim Plumer.

The Catamounts take a 3-1 record to UConn this weekend for a series.