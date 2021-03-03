UVM’s Jessie McPherson named Hockey East Rookie of the Year

UVM women’s hockey first year goaltender Jessie McPherson has been named the Hockey East Rookie of the Year. McPherson is the first in UVM women’s hockey history to earn this prestigious honor.

She started in the pipes in seven of 11 games for the Catamounts this season. McPherson posted 1.57 goals against average, .938 save percentage, and three shutouts. Her goals-against average was eighth-best in the entirety of the NCAA.

In a release from UVM Athletics, head coach Jim Plumer spoke on Jessie earning the honor.

“Even though it was a short season, Jessie made a tremendous impact for us and I am so grateful that my fellow coaches in Hockey East recognized her for her outstanding play. As I have said before, Jessie’s competitive nature shows every day in practice and she brings that same demeanor to the way she plays in games. She is in the history books as our first winner of this award and I can’t wait to see what Jessie accomplishes during the rest of her career at UVM” said head coach Jim Plumer.