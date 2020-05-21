UVM’s Josh Speidel Named Katherine Anne Kelly Award Recipient

On Tuesday, Speidel was named the Katherine Anne Kelly Award winner presented by the University of Vermont.

The award recognizes a senior who best shows Kate’s ability to battle medical challenges while still graduating and engaging in UVM student life.

The award honors Katherine Anne Kelly, a member of the Class of 2000, who passed away in 2014 following a battle with Cystic Fibrosis.

Speidel graduated this month with a bachelor’s degree in education. He also completed minors in behavioral change and coaching.

After five years of recovery from a traumatic brain injury from a car accident, Speidel got to live his dream of playing in a college basketball game on March 3 2020 on senior night.

You can find UVM’s full release here.

Photo courtesy in video: UVM Athletics