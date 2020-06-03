UVM’s Josh Speidel receives America East Inspiration Award

Recent UVM men’s basketball graduate Josh Speidel is the second recipient of the America East Conference Inspiration Award.

Speidel has inspired everyone he’s encountered along the way with a positive attitude on and off the court. As a result, Speidel is being honored with the conference award.

The America East Inspiration Award is mirrored after the NCAA Inspiration Award, usually awarded to someone who is confronted with a life-threatening situation and used perseverance, dedication and determination to overcome the event.

Josh serves as a role model to give hope and inspiration to others in similar situations.

Photo Courtesy in video: UVM Athletics