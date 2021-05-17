UVM’s McConvey, Burke named Inside Lacrosse Honorable Mention All-Americans

Midfielder, faceoff specialist were key to Catamounts' success this season

Vermont men’s lacrosse will have a lot of returning players next year, and now, that includes two Inside Lacrosse All-Americans.

Junior midfielder Thomas McConvey and sophomore faceoff special Tommy Burke earned Honorable Mention honors, as voted by the lacrosse media.

McConvey led UVM in points this season with 53 points (37 goals, 16 assists) and scored four goals in both the NCAA First Round meeting against Maryland, as well as the America East championship game against UAlbany.

Burke set single-season program records with 240 faceoff wins and 125 ground balls, and won nearly 70 percent of his draws this season.