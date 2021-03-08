UVM’s Michael McCormack named America East Offensive player of the Week

McCormack tallied eight goals in two games last week

Vermont men’s lacrosse graduate transfer Michael McCormack has earned his first weekly accolade as a Catamount.

McCormack joined UVM as a transfer from Middlebury College. With his performance in his first three games as a Catamounts, he’s shown his transition from division III to division I has been seamless.

Just this past week, McCormack notched eight goals and one assist in two games against UMass Lowell and Syracuse.

In UVM’s home opener against Lowell, the attackman tallied six goals which is the most in a game by a Catamount since Ian MacKay in 2018.

The Catamounts continue the 2021 campaign on the road at America East rival UAlbany on Saturday, March 13 at 3 p.m.