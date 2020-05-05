UVM’s Nick Washuta drafted 11th overall in the MLL Draft by Denver Outlaws

UVM men’s lacrosse star goalie Nick Washuta has been drafted in the Major League Lacrosse 2020 draft.

Washuta was the 11th pick of the draft in the 2nd round by the Denver Outlaws. The Orono, Minnesota native has been a leader for the Catamounts on and off the field.

During his junior season in 2019, he was ranked seventh in the NCAA with a .563 save percentage and 10th in the NCAA with a 9.70 goals against average.

Washuta was named to the America East First Team All-Conference (2019), America East All-Academic Team (2018, 2019), USILA Honorable Mention All-American (2018), Inside Lacrosse Midseason Second Team All-American (2018) & America East Second Team All-Conference (2018).

Prior to the MLL draft, Washuta was named as one of the top draft prospects.

*Photo Courtesy: UVM Athletics