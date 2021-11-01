UVM’s Philip Lagunov earns Hockey East Co-Player of the Week honor

Senior forward helped Vermont to its first win on Friday

UMass transfer Philip Lagunov has made an immediate impact with Vermont this season.

The senior forward scored three goals in two games against Boston College, including the OT-winner to give the Cats their first win of the season. Lagunov has four goals in six games this campaign, and his goal total matches the team-high from Vermont’s 13-game season last year.

Lagunov and UVM has this weekend off, and their first road test lies ahead. Vermont travels to face New Hampshire for a two-game series against the Wildcats that begins Friday, Nov. 12.

