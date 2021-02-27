UVM’s Poulin-Labelle named Hockey East All-Star

Junior defender Maude Poulin-Labelle was named a Hockey East Second Team All-Star following her nine-point tally in 10 Hockey East games this season.

She led the Green and Gold in scoring this season with one goal and eight assists tallying to nine points. At 0.90 points-per game she was the second highest scoring defenseman in the NCAA this season.

In early January Poulin-Labelle was named Hockey East Player of the Week after scoring a goal and having three assists during a weekend series at UConn.

Poulin-Labelle is the third UVM women’s hockey player to be named a Hockey East All-Star twice.

UVM returns to action hosting the five-seed Maine in a single Hockey East Quarterfinal game Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.