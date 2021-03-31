UVM’s rival, lacrosse star Tehoka Nanticoke dismissed from UAlbany program

UAlbany men’s lacrosse standout Tehoka Nanticoke has been dismissed from the UAlbany men’s lacrosse team.

“Nanticoke was dismissed based on internal team issues,” the team said in a statement. “Marr and the program wish Nanticoke well moving forward.”

Nanticoke had 15 goals and tallied eight assists through four games in the 2021 season. He led the Great Danes and scored two goals against UVM on March 13.

Nanticoke shared a statement following the news to his Twitter account.

The Catamounts are scheduled to host the Great Danes at Virtue field on Friday, April 16 at 6 p.m.