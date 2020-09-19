UVM’s Rob Hudson and Ben French Selected in 2020 NLL Entry Draft

UVM men’s lacrosse players Rob Hudson and Ben French wee selected in Thursday night’s National Lacrosse League Entry Draft. Hudson was selected sixth overall by the Georgia Swarm while the Philadelphia Wings picked Ben French as the 51st overall selection.

Rob Hudson is UVM’s third top-10 selection in the last three NLL drafts. Ian MacKay was drafted fourth overall to Buffalo back in 2018. Warren Jeffrey was drafted sixth to Colorado just a year ago.

Hudson finished his Catamount career with 50 goals and 21 assists. For Ben French, in 47 career games, he scored 85 goals and was a captain on the roster of the shortened 2020 season.