Reigning America East Player of the Year Ryan Davis has a couple new honors to add to the list. Davis has been named to All-District I teams in The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).

Davis led America East with a 58.7% field-goal percentage and the second best scoring average with 18.5 points per game. Davis tallied double digits in 12 of 13 games played this past season.

The Catamounts finished the 2020-21 season with a 10-5 record and earned a share of the America East regular season title with UMBC.