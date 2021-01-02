UVM’s Ryan Davis making an impact on the court

In game two of UVM’s series against NJIT, Ryan Davis recorded his best game yet. Davis had a career-high 27 points and made 11-of-14 field goal attempts. He notched four rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Vermont head coach John Becker noted that Davis is one of the best players on this team and one of the most important. His addition to the lineup during the NJIT series gave the Catamounts more dimension.

“We’re just a different team with him. Obviously not having him the first weekend you could see the difference. We could open up our playbook way more because we have some more balance now inside and out” said Becker.

The Catamounts return to action on Saturday as they host UAlbany at 6 p.m.