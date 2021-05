Vermont women’s lacrosse goaltender Sophie McLaughlin has earned her third conference weekly honor of the 2021 season.

McLaughlin’s 14 saves in Vermont’s 12-10 win over UMass Lowell secured UVM the No. 3 seed in the America East Tournament. McLaughlin has notched 14 saves or more in three games this season.

No. 3 Vermont (6-5, 6-3 AE) will face No. 2 UAlbany (10-6, 7-2 AE) at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in the America East Semifinals. The game will be played at top-seeded Stony Brook’s campus.