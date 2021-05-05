UVM’s Sophie McLaughlin named America East Goalkeeper of the Year

Junior goalie becomes first Catamount in program history to earn award

UVM is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2015, and the team is taking the conference’s top netminder with it.

Junior keeper Sophie McLaughlin has been named America East Goalkeeper of the Year, the conference announced on Wednesday.

McLaughlin led the conference with 10.30 saves per game this regular season, and ranked second in goals-against average and save percentage. She also took home three America East Defensive Player of the Week honors throughout the campaign.

The Keene, N.H. native is joined by sophomore midfielder Ava Vasile as First-Team All-Conference selections.