UVM’s Stef Smith named America East Player of the Week

Smith earned his first POTW award of his career

Vermont men’s hoops co-captain Stef Smith has been named the conference player of the week. The award was announced Monday morning.

The six-foot-two guard averaged 18.5 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game over UVM’s weekend sweep over Stony Brook.

Smith notched a game-high 22 points in Saturday’s 86-78 win. He also closed the two-game set on Sunday with 15 points as Vermont beat the Seawolves 61-57.

Vermont improves to 9-3 and earned its third-straight series sweep over a conference foe.

The Cats have a short turnaround as they are scheduled to face UMBC this Thursday and Friday. Both games will be nationally televised, Thursday’s on ESPNU at 7 p.m. and Friday’s game will air on either ESPN3 or ESPN+ at 5 p.m.