UVM’s Todd Woodcroft named assistant coach for 2021 Sweden National Junior Team

Just as Vermont men’s hockey head coach Todd Woodcroft assumes his role behind the Catamount bench for the first time, he will also begin a remote role on the international stage.

Woodcroft has been named an assistant for Sweden’s National Junior Team at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey Championships starting at the end of the month.

Woodcroft has won championship gold at the senior level with Team Canada in 2004 and Sweden in 2017, and will serve his new position remotely, helping with pre-scouting opponents and post-scouting Sweden’s games.

The 2021 World Juniors are set to begin on Saturday, Dec. 21; the same day the UVM men open their season hosting Northeastern.