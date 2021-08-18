UVM’s Todd Woodcroft named to Team Sweden staff for 2022 Beijing Winter Games

UVM men’s hockey head coach Todd Woodcroft boasts a ton of international success, but never at the Winter Games.

Woodcroft will make his first Winter Games appearance with the Swedish men’s hockey team as an assistant coach next February in Beijing. Woodcroft previously served in a remote coaching role for Team Sweden in the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championships, and won gold with Sweden’s senior team at the 2017 IIHF World Championships. He won another gold with Team Canada on the 2004 IIHF World Championship staff.

The 2022 Beijing Games begin on February 4, and the men’s hockey schedule will interfere with UVM’s schedule for over a week. During that stretch, Vermont assistant Stephen Wiedler will take the helm in Woodcroft’s place.