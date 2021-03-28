UVM’s Tristan Mullin signs ATO contract with AHL’s Cleveland Monsters

Another former Catamount has signed an AHL deal. UVM’s Tristan Mullin has signed an ATO contract with the Cleveland Monsters.

The Cleveland Monsters are the AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Mullin spent the past season with the Catamounts after playing for Cornell for three seasons.

Mullin finished the 20-21 season at Vermont with five points in 11 games. He tallied four goals and one assist.

While at Cornell, Mullin averaged 28 points, with 8.5 goals and 13 assists.

The Cleveland Monsters are expected to play its next game on Sunday, March 28 at 4 p.m. then, the Monsters will be facing the Rochester Americans on Wednesday, March 31 at 6:05 p.m.

The Rochester Americans most recently signed former UVM standout goalie Stefanos Lekkas.