Vermont took home the Byrne Cup in 2019 over New Hampshire at Lebanon high school. The rivalry game finally made its return in 2021 after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID.

The boys from the Granite State defeated VT 16-10 to dethrone Vermont. New Hampshire held a 5-4 lead over VT at the end of the first quarter.

Vermont goalie Jack Rizzo recorded 28 saves in Saturday’s game.

Watch the video above to catch up on early game highlights from Hanover.