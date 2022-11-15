Rutland was once again the host to the Vermont High School Football State Championships.

Champlain Valley won their first ever state title in football, holding off the Middlebury Tigers in the closing seconds of the game, 24-19.

In division 2, Mount Anthony knocked off number 1 seed, Bellows Falls in double overtime, to claim the crown.

The D3 game saw Windsor outlast BFA Fairfax/Lamoille, posting yet another perfect high school football season.

In New York, the Peru Nighthawks scored early and often to win their sub regional contest with section 10’s, Massena.

Peru will be back home in section 7, this coming weekend, verse the section 2 representitive.

Highlights and reaction from the four games, in the video above.