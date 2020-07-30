Vermont fall high school sports season will have a delayed start

Vermont high school sports teams cannot begin practicing or meeting for the fall sports season until the first day of in-school teaching.

On Tuesday Vermont Governor Phil Scott announced that schools will all open on Sept. 8 to give schools a longer period of time to prepare for the return of students. With practices beginning around Sept. 8, games wouldn’t begin until the end of September.

