Vermont falls to Hartford in overtime thriller

No. 2 Vermont hosted No. 3 Hartford for an America East semifinal on Wednesday.

The Hartford Hawks opened up a 2-0 lead over UVM in the first 39 minutes of play.

In the final minutes of the first half, Vermont’s Jon Arnal Barddal scored to cut the Hawks’ lead 2-1.

The Catamounts responded again as Frosti Brynjolffson took a corner kick and Garrett Lillie headed in the ball. Vermont tied the game 2-2 with only 11 minutes left to play.

The score remained 2-2 at the end of regulation and the match went into overtime.

With 2:28 left to play in overtime, Hartford’s Nyrik Antoine tapped in the game-winner as the Hawks defeated Vermont 3-2.

Vermont outshot Hartford 30-7 in the match. Head coach Rob Dow spoke about the devastating loss.

“Being 2-0 down, I think after they had two shots and two goals. Us coming back from the game and equalizing late I think I speak for the whole team that we thought we were gonna win the match. Before the end of regulation, before overtime” said Dow.

The Catamounts end their season with an 11-6-1 overall record.