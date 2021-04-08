Vermont field hockey falls to UAlbany 1-0

The Catamounts hosted America East foe UAlbany on Thursday afternoon at Moulton Winder Field.

After a scoreless first quarter, UAlbany’s Charlotte Triggs tallied a goal in the second frame to give the Great Danes a 1-0 win over the Catamounts.

The Catamounts had numerous chances on penalty corners and couldn’t capitalize on them. UVM finished with seven total shots and five shots on goal. UVM goalkeeper Sierra Espeland made five saves in the matchup.

Vermont falls to 1-7 with Thursday’s loss while the Great Danes improve to 5-2 overall. The Catamounts have two regular season games left on the schedule. UVM travels to UMass Lowell to face UC Davis on Thursday.