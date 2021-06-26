Vermont girls snap losing streak against New Hampshire in All-Star Hockey Classic

Green Mountain State gets first win since 2015

Essex’s Abby Robbins netted the game-winner as Vermont topped New Hampshire in Saturday’s Twin State rivalry game.

Vermont’s team of graduating seniors snapped a four-game losing streak and beat New Hampshire 4-2 in the 24th All-Star Hockey Classic in Stowe.

The home squad took a huge momentum shift in the second period, when Breezy Parent (Missisquoi Valley Union/St. Albans, Vt.) and Clara Griffin (Harwood Union/Waterbury, Vt.) scored two goals just 61 second apart to give Vermont its first lead of the contest.

New Hampshire’s Natalie Morhun (Hanover/Etna, N.H.) opened scoring with the lone goal of the first period to put the Granite State ahead going into the break.

On the boys’ side, New Hampshire snapped Vermont’s three-game winning streak and claimed its first All-Star Classic victory since 2016.