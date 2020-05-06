Vermont golf courses opening Thursday May 7 while following safety measures

Local golfers should get their clubs ready, the courses will officially open tomorrow.

On Wednesday Vermont Governor Phil Scott announced that golf courses will be opening on Thursday May 7, 2020.

Scott shared that starting Wednesday, small gatherings of 10 people or less will be allowed with safety precautions.

Opening golf courses and other outdoor recreation such as tennis courts and parks, are one small step to resuming sports. Scott announced that organized sports and leagues are still not permitted.