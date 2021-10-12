Vermont Green FC, new men’s soccer team will compete in USL League Two

A new football club will be making its debut in Burlington in May 2022. Vermont Green FC will be competing in the USL League Two.

USL League 2 features teams throughout the United States and Canada. It’s a league where players can develop and work on their craft. It gives Vermonters the opportunity to train and compete at a high level while maintaining collegiate eligibility.

Vermont’s team will play 14 matches, seven of those being held at UVM’s Virtue Field. The Club plans to be “Green” on and off the field.

The club plans on being environmentally responsible. Vermont Green FC plans to bring awareness to sustainability and tackle societal issues such as social justice.

Vermont Green hopes the team can help lead to a more environmentally sustainable world. Burlington’s team plans on working with local organizations and philanthropic initiatives to benefit our community.

“It’s taking two of the passions that I have, which are environmental sustainability and soccer and putting it together in my home state… It’s really exciting to see this come to fruition” said Keil Corey, Vermont Green FC’s Chief Purpose Officer.

Corey noted that the response from the Vermont community has been tremendous.

“I think a lot of people are going to appreciate and connect with what we’re trying to do here with the beautiful game, Vermont, and taking on some important societal issues” added Corey.

You can find out more about Vermont Green FC and information on tryouts by clicking here.