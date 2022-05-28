Vermont Green FC cruised past Great Barrington to win their first home game in its teams history on Saturday afternoon.

“It was an exciting game,” says Vermont Green FC Head Coach Adam Pfeifer. “We scored four goals, kept the fans happy. You couldn’t ask for a a whole lot more.”

Vermont struck first on the scoreboard. Twelve minutes in, Rodrigo Ferreira scored off a corner kick by midfielder Ryan Combe. The Black Rocks responded several minutes later to tie the game at one. Later in the first half, defensive player Owen O’Malley sniped in a goal from the right corner that gave Vermont back the lead. O’Malley scored his second goal early in the second half to put Green up 3-1. Diba Newsbo sealed the game late in the second half with a goal of his own. Vermont went on to win 4-1. Vermont’s goalie Nate Silverira only allowed one goal in the contest.

Several current and former UVM players who now play for Green FC say the atmosphere at Virtue Field was electric.

“All the supporters who came out today made the atmosphere incredible,” says midfielder Daniel Pacella.

“Some of us have been lucky enough to play for UVM,” says goalie Nate Silveira. “It’s great to see fans out that want to see the game.”

Some Canadians even made the trek down to Burlington. Some of these Canadians included Montreal Ultra members. The Ultras are major fan group for Montreal FC — a team that plays in the MLS League. Vermont players say they fed off their energy.

“They were coming from Montreal,” say Midfielder Rodrigo Ferriera. “What a great effort and I wish they can come to every game because they make us stronger as a team.”

Montreal Ultra members were happy to support Vermont Green FC Players.

“It’s Ultras mentality,” says Montreal Ultra members. “That’s what we do. When we go for a soccer game or to support a friend, it’s 90 minutes of chants.”

Green FC is Vermont’s first men’s semiprofessional team since the Vermont Voltage in 2014. The team plays in the USL League 2.

Vermont Green FC will next take the field against the Seacoast United Phantoms on Saturday, June 4. Vermont’s only loss this season came at the hands of the Phantoms so they will be looking to get some revenge. The action will kick off from Virtue Field in Burlington at 6pm.