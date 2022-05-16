Local 22/44’s Sam Israel caught up with one of Vermont Green FC’s Managers and “Green Mountain Man” Jonathan Tobin on Friday morning. Tobin spoke about his previous playing career including his time on UVM Men’s Soccer team in the early 2000’s. Tobin also spoke about on how the idea of building Vermont Green FC came together.

Vermont Green FC is Vermont’s first men’s semiprofessional team since the Vermont Voltage.

Their first game at Virtue Field will be played on Saturday, May 28. The game will kick off at 2pm.