Live Now
UPDATE: US Route 5 near the intersection of VT Route 14 is back open

Vermont grinds out win in Day 1 of Catamount Cup

Sports

Cats skid past Union on Saturday night

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Stefanos Lekkas led Vermont in Saturday night’s win over Union. Lekkas tallied a 26 save shutout win over the Dutchmen.

Junior forward Ace Cowans had a breakaway and fired off a backhanded goal to put UVM ahead 1-0 over Union.

The Catamounts took a 2-0 win over Union to close Day 1 of the 2019 Catamount Cup at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

With tonight’s win Vermont improves to 2-11-1 overall and Union drops to 5-13-0.

The Cats close the 2019 Catamount Cup Sunday night against Lake Superior State.

The tournament finale is set to begin at 7:05 p.m. following the conclusion of the Union and Providence game at 4 p.m.


 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports