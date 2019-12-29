Vermont grinds out win in Day 1 of Catamount Cup

Stefanos Lekkas led Vermont in Saturday night’s win over Union. Lekkas tallied a 26 save shutout win over the Dutchmen.

Junior forward Ace Cowans had a breakaway and fired off a backhanded goal to put UVM ahead 1-0 over Union.

The Catamounts took a 2-0 win over Union to close Day 1 of the 2019 Catamount Cup at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

With tonight’s win Vermont improves to 2-11-1 overall and Union drops to 5-13-0.

The Cats close the 2019 Catamount Cup Sunday night against Lake Superior State.

The tournament finale is set to begin at 7:05 p.m. following the conclusion of the Union and Providence game at 4 p.m.



