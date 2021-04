Burr & Burton used a second-half rally to force overtime and stun Essex on Saturday afternoon.

The 2019 D1 runner-up made it 10-10 at the end of regulation, and capped off the late rally with the OT winner and a 11-10 victory over the Hornets.

In Burlington, Middlebury made a statement early on and earned a dominant 15-2 win over the Seahorses to kick off the campaign.