Vermont high school football 7-v-7 schedule announced

The changes to the Vermont high school football season continues, and this time it has nothing to do with the on-field changes.
The VPA released the 2020 fall football schedule, and there are a few big changes off the top:
- The season will begin on Friday, Sept. 25 and end Saturday, Oct. 24
- Teams will play two games a week: one mid-week contest on Tuesday or Wednesday and then another on Friday or Saturday
- Teams are divided into four geographical areas rather than the traditional divisional format (see below)
Burlington Area
- B.F.A. Fairfax
- B.F.A. St. Albans
- Champlain Valley Union
- Colchester
- Essex
- Milton
- Mt. Abraham
- Mt. Mansfield
- Rice Memorial
- Seawolves (Burlington/South Burlington)
Rutland Area
- Burr & Burton
- Fair Haven
- Mill River
- Middlebury
- Mt. Anthony
- Otter Valley
- Poultney
- Rutland
Hartford Area
- Hartford
- Bellows Falls
- Brattleboro
- Springfield
- Windsor
- Woodstock
St. Johnsbury Area
- Lyndon Institute
- North Country
- Oxbow
- Spaulding
- St. Johnsbury
- U-32