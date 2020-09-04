Vermont high school football 7-v-7 schedule announced

The changes to the Vermont high school football season continues, and this time it has nothing to do with the on-field changes.

The VPA released the 2020 fall football schedule, and there are a few big changes off the top:

The season will begin on Friday, Sept. 25 and end Saturday, Oct. 24

Teams will play two games a week: one mid-week contest on Tuesday or Wednesday and then another on Friday or Saturday

Teams are divided into four geographical areas rather than the traditional divisional format (see below)

Burlington Area

B.F.A. Fairfax

B.F.A. St. Albans

Champlain Valley Union

Colchester

Essex

Milton

Mt. Abraham

Mt. Mansfield

Rice Memorial

Seawolves (Burlington/South Burlington)

Rutland Area

Burr & Burton

Fair Haven

Mill River

Middlebury

Mt. Anthony

Otter Valley

Poultney

Rutland

Hartford Area

Hartford

Bellows Falls

Brattleboro

Springfield

Windsor

Woodstock

St. Johnsbury Area