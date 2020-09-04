Vermont high school football 7-v-7 schedule announced

Sports

Season will begin Sept. 25 and end Oct. 24

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The changes to the Vermont high school football season continues, and this time it has nothing to do with the on-field changes.

The VPA released the 2020 fall football schedule, and there are a few big changes off the top:

  • The season will begin on Friday, Sept. 25 and end Saturday, Oct. 24
  • Teams will play two games a week: one mid-week contest on Tuesday or Wednesday and then another on Friday or Saturday
  • Teams are divided into four geographical areas rather than the traditional divisional format (see below)

Burlington Area

  • B.F.A. Fairfax
  • B.F.A. St. Albans
  • Champlain Valley Union
  • Colchester
  • Essex
  • Milton
  • Mt. Abraham
  • Mt. Mansfield
  • Rice Memorial
  • Seawolves (Burlington/South Burlington)

Rutland Area

  • Burr & Burton
  • Fair Haven
  • Mill River
  • Middlebury
  • Mt. Anthony
  • Otter Valley
  • Poultney
  • Rutland

Hartford Area

  • Hartford
  • Bellows Falls
  • Brattleboro
  • Springfield
  • Windsor
  • Woodstock

St. Johnsbury Area

  • Lyndon Institute
  • North Country
  • Oxbow
  • Spaulding
  • St. Johnsbury
  • U-32

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending