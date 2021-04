In a clash of defending champions, D2 reigned supreme on Saturday afternoon.

Vergennes girls’ lacrosse marched out to a nice lead at halftime, and barely edged reigning D1 champion South Burlington, 10-8.

Junior midfielder Ava Doherty-Konczal was pivotal in the Commodores’ win with two late goals including the eventual game-winner.

2019 D1 runner-up Burr & Burton also scored a win to open the season, taking down Essex 13-6.