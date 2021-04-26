Vermont high school girls’ lacrosse (Apr. 26)

Essex’s second-half comeback propelled the Hornets to their first win of the season on Monday.

EHS fell behind 3-1 at halftime against Middlebury, but the team tied it early in the second half en route to a 6-5 win over the Tigers.

Both teams sit at 1-1 this season, and Essex will look to start a win streak hosting CVU on Wednesday, Apr. 28 at 4:30 p.m. Middlebury hosts Burlington that same date and time.

The South Burlington girls got a win streak of their own started against Burlington.

SBHS turned in a sharp offensive performance to top BHS, 16-7 and pick up its second victory in a row.

The Wolves stay home against Mt. Mansfield on Wednesday, Apr. 28 at 4:30 p.m.