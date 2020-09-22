Vermont high school sports may begin competition Saturday

On Tuesday state officials announced that schools in the Green Mountain State will be advancing to “Step III” on Saturday, Sept. 26, which gives sports the go-ahead to have competition.

High school athletic teams have been practicing since Sept. 8, which was the first day of in-person instruction around Vermont.

Vermont secretary of education, Dan French said in Tuesday’s press conference “We wanted to give our student-athletes an extra weekend for what has already been a shortened season. This is particularly important for student-athletes participating in activities with a shortened season such as bass fishing and golf”

French noted that the decision to move to Step III is based off COVID-19 numbers and how schools have been handling it all since opening Sept. 8, there’s only been a few cases inside Vermont schools.

“The cases we have seen in schools are essentially the result of the virus being brought to school. To date we have not seen transmission of the virus in schools.”

7-on-7 football around Vermont was scheduled to begin Friday, Sept. 25, teams who were scheduled to play Friday night will have to reschedule or move games to Saturday.