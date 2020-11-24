Vermont high school winter sports delayed

Vermont high school athletes were set to begin practice on Nov. 30. Tuesday morning Governor Phil Scott announced that the start of the winter sports season has been postponed.

Due to the current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic within Vermont there is no scheduled date to begin activities.

Winter sports eligible for competition this year include ice hockey, basketball, skiing, snowboarding, bowling, gymnastics, dance and cheerleading.

“Unfortunately we will be postponing the start of school sports that were set to start Nov. 30, these are paused until further notice and we will review it again each week” said Scott.