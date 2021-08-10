Vermont Lake Monsters clinch FCBL regular-season title with win over Westfield

The Vermont Lake Monsters have secured its first regular-season title in the Futures League. The Monsters have now won 29 out of their last 33 games. The Lake Monsters improve to 41-22 overall. Vermont is ahead in the FCBL standings by 3 1/2 games over the Pittsfield Suns.

Vermont has three regular-season games remaining on the schedule. The Monsters will host Westfield on Wednesday and then Pittsfield on Thursday and Friday at Centennial. The Lake Monsters are celebrating Hot Dog Hysteria on Wednesday night for the final time this season. First pitch for 25 cent hotdog night is set for 7:05 p.m.

Just one day after the regular season finale on Friday, the Monsters will be back in action at home for its first Futures playoff game. Vermont will face the fourth place team in a best-of-three semifinal series. First pitch on Saturday is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. The Lake Monsters opponent is still TBD.

Watch the video above to catch up on highlights from Tuesday’s game.