Vermont Lake Monsters hold first practice, prep for 2021 season

The Vermont Lake Monsters are opening up the 2021 season on Thursday, May 27. The Monsters hosted its first practice on Monday morning where players met manager Pete Wilk.

Vermont’s first Futures League schedule consists of 68 games. 38 games will be played at historic Centennial Field. Players will be trickling in throughout the next few weeks to begin the season.

Things at Centennial Field will be the same as the past. But, the players, manager, and opponents will be completely different.

Manager Pete Wilk is excited to take over a new era with the Lake Monsters.

“I’m fully aware of the history. I have a lot of respect for what’s going on here historically. I’m humbled by the opportunity to continue the strong Vermont baseball experience up here. It means a lot to me that they entrusted me with the keys to the ballpark if you will” said Wilk.

The Monsters open the 2021 campaign on the road at Westfield on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Vermont’s home opener is scheduled for Saturday hosting Norwich. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.