Vermont Lake Monsters name Pete Wilk as head coach of inaugural FCBL season

The Lake Monsters are under new ownership, a new league, and officially have a new head coach as well.

On Tuesday afternoon the Vermont Lake Monsters announced Pete Wilk as head coach. Wilk spent 21 years as the head coach of the Georgetown baseball team (2000-2020). He finished his career at Georgetown as the all-time winningest head coach with 426 wins.

The Barrington, Rhode Island native has coached a handful of division one programs as well as summer league baseball as an assistant for the 1997 Harwich Mariners and 1998-99 head coach for Mat-Su Miners.

Wilk also coached a pair of former Lake Monsters who played for Georgetown. Catcher Nick Collins and pitcher Jack Cushing.

“I’m honored to join the Lake Monsters organization and excited about returning to coach in an elite college summer ball league again,” said Wilk. “This team should quickly turn into one of the best summer ball situations in the country and I’m grateful to the Lake Monsters management group for the wonderful opportunity they’ve offered me and my family and we can’t wait til the season starts!”

The Lake Monsters are scheduled to play 68 games this season. 38 of those games will be played at Centennial Field from mid-May through mid-August. The full schedule will be released at a later time.

You can find the full release from the Lake Monsters here.