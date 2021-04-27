Vermont Lake Monsters release 2021 schedule

The Vermont Lake Monsters released its schedule for the 2021 summer season. The Monsters are beginning its first season in the Futures League.

The Monsters open up the 2021 campaign on May 26 at Centennial Field hosting the Nashua Silver Knights at 7:05 p.m.

Vermont is scheduled to play 68 regular-season games from the end of May through Mid-August. 38 games will be played at historic Centennial Field in Burlington.

The Lake Monsters join the Norwich Sea Unicorns (formerly NYPL division foe Connecticut Tigers) in their first FCBL seasons, along with returnees Brockton Sox, Nashua Silver Knights, New Britain Bees, Pittsfield Suns, Westfield Starfires and Worcester Bravehearts.

Ticket information for the Lake Monsters home schedule will be released at a later date.

You can find the full 2021 schedule here.