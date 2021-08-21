Vermont Lake Monsters secure 2021 FCBL Championship

The Vermont Lake Monsters capped off its first season in the Futures League with both the regular-season title and the FCBL Championship. Burlington’s team secured a 3-2 victory over the Pittsfield Suns.

The Monsters forced game three and returned to Centennial Field to close out the 2021 season.

Vermont’s ace Patrick Harrington started things off on the mound. He only allowed three hits, no runs, and tallied six strikeouts in five scoreless innings pitched. Harrington was also tabbed the FCBL Pitcher of the Year.

The Lake Monsters scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jimmy Evans recorded a two-run single to give Vermont a 2-0 lead over Pittsfield. Coby Brouillette singled out to center to send Jimmy Evans home to score.

Lake Monsters right fielder Jimmy Evans was awarded the MVP after going 2-for-4 with a 2-run single.

Vermont held a 3-0 lead into the top of the ninth inning. Pittsfield’s Jack Cooney recorded an RBI and put the Suns on the board to trail 3-1. The Suns recorded another run and cut Vermont’s lead to a single run.

The Monsters called in Chris Clark to close out the game. He struckout Nate Cormier to secure the FCBL Championship for Vermont.

Watch the video above to catch up on highlights from game three of the FCBL Championship Series.