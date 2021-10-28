Vermont men prep for Hockey East play

Cats on the hunt for first victory of the year

The UVM men’s hockey team is opening up Hockey East play against nationally ranked Boston College.

The Catamounts are welcoming the No. 10 BC Eagles to Gutterson Fieldhouse on Friday and Saturday. Todd Woodcroft’s team is looking for its first victory of the season.

Although the Catamounts sit at 0-4, coach Woodcroft noted this team is trending in the right direction. “We don’t quit. This is a resilient group. They’ve been staying in the fight for so many years it’s on these guys to figure out that there is a plan and a process” said Woodcroft.

The Cats are on the bottom of the standings but Woodcroft shared the mentality of the team remains optimistic and positive.

“The general attitude of this team is optimism. There’s hope and a real belief in each other. They’re not playing for the rest of the coaches, they’re playing for each other” added Woodcroft.

Puck drop between UVM and BC is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Gutterson on Friday and Saturday.