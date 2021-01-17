Vermont men’s basketball breezes past Maine to earn weekend sweep

Catamounts score 22nd consecutive victory over Black Bears

The Catamounts put up a repeat performance to handle Maine on Sunday and take home their second series sweep in a row.

UVM senior guard Justin Mazzulla stepped up with Stef Smith out of the lineup and scored a career-high 23 points in Vermont’s 88-60 win over the Black Bears.

Vermont junior forward Ryan Davis posted another strong output with 17 points and five rebounds in the win.

“We’re starting to figure out the back-to-backs,” Vermont head coach John Becker said. “It feels really good right now. We’re moving into the meat of the schedule with Hartford and Stony Brook, and we’re in a good place.”

Next up, Vermont will go on the road to face Hartford in a series starting Saturday, Jan. 23 at 5 p.m. The two teams were set to play in the America East championship game before the season was cut short last March.

