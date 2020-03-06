Vermont men’s basketball claims four major America East Awards

America East announced its year-end award winners on Friday morning.

Four Catamounts earned All-America East honors, and John Becker snagged a four-peat as the conference’s top head coach.

Becker earned America East Coach of the Year for the fifth time. Becker led the Catamounts to a 24-7 overall record and 14-2 in America East play. Vermont became the first team in conference history to win four consecutive outright regular season titles.

Anthony Lamb earned America East Player of the Year honors for the second straight year. Lamb became the ninth player in league history to record over 1,800 points and 700 career rebounds. In addition to his major award, Lamb was a selected to the All-Conference First Team.

Ben Shungu took home the title of Defensive Player of the Year. Shungu also earned a spot on the All-Defensive team. He sits second on the team behind Anthony Lamb with 5.1 rebounds per game. Shungu has notched 16 steals this year, which is the fifth-most on the team.

Ryan Davis earned the title for Sixth Man of the Year. The Illinois native led Vermont’s bench with 9.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Davis set a career-high 22 points at Maine on January 22.

Junior guard Stef Smith also earned an accolade on the All-Conference First Team. Smith leads the entire conference with shooting 49.5% from beyond the arc.

The No. 1 Catamounts open up America East tournament play hosting No. 8 seed Maine on Saturday at 7 p.m.