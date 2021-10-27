Vermont men’s basketball eager for start of 21-22 season

The UVM men’s basketball team opens up the 2021-22 season this Saturday. The Catamounts are facing off against cross-town foe St. Michael’s in an exhibition match.

The Cats are eager to compete in non-conference action as well as welcome fans back to the stands at Patrick Gym. A handful of new faces have joined John Becker’s program, including players and staff members.

Two new assistant coaches joined the staff this offseason, former UVM player Chris Santo and Bryson Johnson. Also, five new student-athletes with a handful of first-year’s and transfers.

Head coach John Becker noted that the Catamounts are a veteran team with depth and experience. Standout guard Ben Shungu is back for his sixth season in Catamount Country. The South Burlington native received an extra year of eligibility due to the 2020 COVID season.

Reigning America East Player of the Year Ryan Davis will lead the charge on the hardwood with the addition of Shungu and forward Isaiah Powell. Coach Becker shared these three players will be a definite in the starting lineup.

“I think everyone is really excited about getting the season going in a normal fashion with fans. We certainly missed our fans big time last year” added Becker.

Captain Ben Shungu said he’s seen a lot of growth and determination from the entire team this past offseason.

“The work ethic that’s been shown has been unbelievable. I’ve been extremely happy with people coming in and wanting to perfect their game and continue to work on their game. I’ve definitely been happy it’s been paying off with everybody” added Shungu.

The Catamounts first test of the campaign is facing the St. Mike’s Purple Knights on Saturday, October 30 at Patrick Gym. Opening tip is scheduled for 2 p.m.